A Franklin County Sheriff's Department SWAT team raided a Madison Avenue home on Thursday morning, but few details about the operation were immediately disclosed.
In a statement, WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes said the SWAT team was deployed as part of an "on-going narcotics investigation by the Franklin County Drug Task Force."
Sitzes said shortly before 9 a.m. the SWAT team entered the home, which is on the 500 block of Madison Ave., and found a 39-year-old man inside the home. The man, who has not been identified by police, is a suspect in the "sales of fentanyl and methamphetamine."
As of 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sitzes said the drug task force was continuing to search the home for illegal drugs.
No officers were injured in the search or subsequent arrest, but Sitzes said the suspect obtained a small laceration, or cut, due to broken glass. The suspect received medical attention at the scene and was transported to the Franklin County Jail in Union.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back on emissourian.com for additional breaking news coverage or pick up a copy of The Missourian's upcoming print edition.