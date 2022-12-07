 Skip to main content
Focused On The Future: Residents turn out in droves to learn about MoDOT's plans for Highway 100

Highway 100 Forum on Roundabouts

Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation left Washington impressed on Thursday evening. 

“It is so great when you have people show up, and to have 100 people show up is really great. The people who came here tonight were really engaged, and that’s a good thing,” said MoDOT St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair, who was in town to hear from area residents following MoDOT’s release of a months-long traffic study that examined four intersections along a nine mile stretch of Highway 100 east of Washington.   

Pam Gardner, left, and Mike Bell, right, talk to MoDOT Area Engineer Stephen O’Connor Dec. 1 during a Highway 100 town hall in Washington. The event was held from 4 to 6 p.m. and allowed area residents to see and question possible designs to improve four intersections on Highway 100 between Washington and Interstate 44.  Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.