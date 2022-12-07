Focused On The Future: Residents turn out in droves to learn about MoDOT's plans for Highway 100

Pam Gardner, left, and Mike Bell, right, talk to MoDOT Area Engineer Stephen O’Connor Dec. 1 during a Highway 100 town hall in Washington. The event was held from 4 to 6 p.m. and allowed area residents to see and question possible designs to improve four intersections on Highway 100 between Washington and Interstate 44. Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation left Washington impressed on Thursday evening.
“It is so great when you have people show up, and to have 100 people show up is really great. The people who came here tonight were really engaged, and that’s a good thing,” said MoDOT St. Louis District Engineer Tom Blair, who was in town to hear from area residents following MoDOT’s release of a months-long traffic study that examined four intersections along a nine mile stretch of Highway 100 east of Washington.
“The good thing about tonight, which I am really happy about, is that we had this kind of engagement when we are here without a funded project,” Blair said. “We’re here because we truly do value everybody’s input.”
Among those attending the forum was Don Wildt, who lives outside of Washington. He said his biggest concern was the speed that motorists travel on Highway 100, even in less than desirable weather conditions.
“When there is fog in that valley, visibility is terrible and you have people out there driving without any lights on,” Wildt said. He said he was also concerned how school buses bound for South Point Elementary School would navigate the proposed intersection improvements.
“I’m afraid that on the mornings with heavy fog, that those buses will cross the highway and get hit. Then, we would have big problems,” Wildt said. In addition to providing feedback about the Highway 100 corridor, Wildt said he also told officials that the MoDOT-owned bridge on Old Highway 100 needs to be replaced. The current bridge has weight restrictions that prevent school buses from crossing it, but Wildt said a new bridge there would alleviate a lot of concerns he has about buses crossing Highway 100.
“It would also save a lot of traffic on Highway 100 and would be a quicker, better fix than any of these roundabouts that they are talking about,” Wildt said. According to MoDOT Area Engineer Stephen O’Connor, the traffic study — which was conducted by George Butler Associates of Lenexa, Kansas — scored roundabouts as the best option at improving safety and increasing traffic flow at all four of the intersections. He did note that in the study, extended turnlanes scored nearly as high as the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Highway AT near Villa Ridge.
According to visual aides provided by MoDOT at the meeting, each of the roundabouts would be two lane roundabouts and would have a six-inch curb in the center. The curb would have a low profile that would be mountable for trucks or other large vehicles that may have difficulty making the turn.
Construction costs for each of the roundabouts varies, with the proposed roundabout at Villa Ridge carrying the biggest price tag. That roundabout would cost $2.989 million compared to the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway M costing about $1.3 million. The proposed roundabout at the intersection of Highway T & Highway V would cost $1.475 million. The proposed roundabout at St. John’s Road would cost about $1.859 million, according to MoDOT.
The price differential, according to MoDOT officials, is due to the amount of right-of-way that may need to be purchased to accommodate the roundabout.
Blair said MoDOT will take comments like those they received from Wildt and others at the forum and review them. He said comments can also be made online at www.modot.org/missouri-route-100-traffic-study. The deadline to submit comments is Dec. 15.
“I expect, based on what we have heard tonight, that we will get lots of feedback, and that is great for us,” Blair said. “I just ask that everybody have a two-way conversation with us. We don’t even have the funding for these projects, so there is no ticking clock. No decision has been made. This is an open conversation that I hope people will continue to engage with us in.”
Also interested in hearing the comments from members of the public were Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb and Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, both of whom were in attendance at Thursday night’s forum.
“To see that many people who were interested enough in this to show up was dynamite,” Hagedorn said. City officials said they were surprised by the turnout as earlier projections were that around a dozen people may attend the forum and that many of those individuals would be city officials or members of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
“To see the level of concern, but also the level of understanding from the public is really great,” Hagedorn said. “I think people realize that this is just the start of a process that will take time to complete, but they are excited to see it.”
According to both Blair and O’Connor, none of the proposed roundabouts or other intersection improvements are funded or listed in MoDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, or STIP. The STIP, which is a document approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, is a document that is updated each July. The document outlines the roadwork that MoDOT envisions completing over the following five year period.
While the proposed intersection improvements are not listed on this year’s STIP, O’Connor said the projects are listed on MoDOT’s “Tier One of Unfunded Needs List.”
“It is not the next thing (in line), but let’s say that it is in line and is moving up toward the front of the line,” Blair said.
Hagedorn said he was not discouraged to hear Blair’s comments. He said it was “his job” as mayor to keep the public interested in seeing these improvements made.
“We are in this for the long haul,” Hagedorn said.