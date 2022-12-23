Mercy Hospital Washington
Mercy Hospital Washington

As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. 

“Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”