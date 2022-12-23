As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally.
“Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS), during the week of Dec. 4 through Dec. 10, a total of 13,473 laboratory-positive influenza cases (13,088 influenza A, 362 influenza B and 23 untyped) were reported. The influenza type for reported season-to-date cases includes 95.3 percent influenza A, 4.2 percent influenza B and 0.5 percent untyped.
MDHSS also reported a decrease in influenza-like illness activity for the hospital emergency room. Visits decreased slightly from previous Missourian reporting, from 6.57 percent to 6.24 percent. Deaths have increased from five to seven. There has also been an increase in influenza outbreaks. Five outbreaks have been reported and two influenza-associated school closures, previous reporting had none.
Locally, hospitalizations have increased slightly.
“Our number of hospitalizations have been pretty steady,” said Mohart. “We have about six to 10 at any given time, and we will probably hold like that for a while before we start to see things start to drop back down. Right now we have six with the flu but it just varies day to day.”
As of Dec. 20, there have been no new influenza-related deaths reported by the state.
The increase in influenza has been felt throughout the community, but especially in the schools where people tend to contract it the most.
“For RSV, from the pediatric specialists that I’ve spoken to, it’s beginning to subside a little bit,” Mohart said. “The flu is still very, very high, but it doesn’t tend to hospitalize infants like RSV does.”
Mohart said their hope is they’ll start to see Mercy’s pediatric hospitals’ capacity to open up soon.
With the holidays around the corner, Mohart wanted to remind everyone to be mindful of those who could be more susceptible to a more severe disease.
“These respiratory viruses tend to spread with human connectedness, so the more we’re together they more they spread,” she said.
The flu virus is expected to stay steady during the holiday season because, even though family and friends will be gathering, Mohart says there’s a “protective effect” with the kids being out of school.
“School is a large area where you get a lot of people indoors, but then there tends to be a lot of family gatherings,” Mohart said. “Those two will probably tend to cancel each other out, causing the virus to stay steady.”
Mohart advises those who are starting to feel ill, especially individuals more susceptible to a more severe disease, to get definitive testing early on.
“We can test for RSV, flu, COVID, all of that and find out exactly what they have, while also making sure they’re not showing severe side effects or symptoms from that infection,” she said.
Mohart said there has been a small increase in COVID-19 cases recently but hospitalizations remain steady.