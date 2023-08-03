Roads Closed

Eight Franklin County-owned roads were closed Thursday morning due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Roads closed because of water over the road include Detmold Road, Kriete Creek Road, West Red Oak Road, Boeuf Lutheran Road, Hoeman Road and Stone Church Road. These roads are in the Gerald and New Haven area in the western part of the county, Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told commissioners at a Thursday workshop meeting.

