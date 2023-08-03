Eight Franklin County-owned roads were closed Thursday morning due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Roads closed because of water over the road include Detmold Road, Kriete Creek Road, West Red Oak Road, Boeuf Lutheran Road, Hoeman Road and Stone Church Road. These roads are in the Gerald and New Haven area in the western part of the county, Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told commissioners at a Thursday workshop meeting.
“We will be opening those roads, probably, later today or tomorrow as the flood recedes,” Grutsch said.
The county is seeing a couple of closures in the southern part of the county, including near the intersection of the county-maintained Old Highway K and the state-owned Highway K, south of St. Clair. Also closed is the nearby New Hope Church Road.
The county is replacing a bridge on Hendricks Road in Lonedell, which is expected to be closed a couple more months. While the detour around the closed bridge is flood-prone, Grutsch said it remains open in good condition. “The detour goes through a flood zone, that’s why we keep a real close eye on it,” he said.
