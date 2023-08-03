Parts of 10 Franklin County-owned roads were closed Friday morning due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Two roads were closed in the Union area — Old Cove Road and Shawneetown Ford Road. Also closed was Robertsville Road near Robertsville and Villa Ridge.
Roads closed because of water over the road also include Kriete Creek Road, Boeuf Lutheran Road, Hoeman Road and Stone Church Road, all in the area near Gerald and New Haven in the western part of the county.
The county is seeing also seeing closures in the southern part of the county, including near the intersection of the county-maintained Old Highway K and the state-owned Highway K, south of St. Clair.
Jakes Prairie Road, near Sullivan, is closed in two places, both between Highway H and Elmont Road and between Shawnee Ford Road and Little Bourbeuse Road. Chapel Hill Road, near Sullivan, is also closed.
The county is replacing a bridge on Hendricks Road in Lonedell, which is expected to be closed a couple more months. While the detour around the closed bridge is flood-prone, Franklin County Highway Administrator Grutsch said Thursday it remains open in good condition. “The detour goes through a flood zone, that’s why we keep a real close eye on it,” he said.
