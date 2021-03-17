Washington may experience the 30th worst flood in the city’s history this weekend, according to National Weather Service’s records.
Officials with the weather service are describing the forecasted flood as “moderate flooding.”
The Missouri River in Washington is expected to crest at 25.6 feet Saturday afternoon, which would tie with the flooding the city experienced in April 1960. The city’s worst recorded flood was in July 1993 when the water crested at 35.40 feet.
The city’s flood stage is 20 feet.
Water levels were 14.78 feet as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service.
When the river exceeds flood stage the lower parking lot at the city’s riverfront is flooded. The pumps at the city’s wastewater plant are activated when the water reaches 21 feet, and the east portions of the Rotary Riverfront Trail is flooded at 23.5 feet.
Augusta Bottom Road begins flooding east of Highway 47 when the waters top 24.5 feet.
Flooding also is expected to occur in Hermann, where the flood stage is 21 feet.
Water levels there are expected to crest around noon on Saturday at 28.5 feet.
If the water levels exceed 29.2 feet then Highway 94 between Treloar and Pickney will be closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.