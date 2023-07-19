Four Franklin County-maintained roads are closed because of flooding.
Detmold Road and Boeuf Lutheran Road, both in the New Haven area, are both closed at their water crossing slabs, according to a Thursday Franklin County Highway Department news release.
County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said Thursday that a third low-water crossing, this one on nearby Hoeman Road, was also closed.
A culvert pipe washout led to the closure of Vossbrink Road near Gerald. The road is closed about seven tenths of a mile south of Highway 50 and three tenths of a mile north of Shotwell Road.
Call the highway department at 636-583-6361 for more information.
“Hopefully, we can get some dry weather and get these back open,” Grutsch said.
