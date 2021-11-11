The Christmas spirit is coming to Washington with the Holiday Parade of Lights Nov. 26, and organizers are still looking for floats. This year’s theme is “Storybook Christmas,” according to a press release from the organizers.
Anyone interested in entering a float, vehicle or walking group can find an application at downtownwashmo.org, according to the press release. Completed applications can be sent to events@downtownwashmo.org or delivered to the Downtown Post Office, 123 Lafayette St., by Nov. 17.
“We usually have 50 to 75 floats that are all decked out and decorated to the theme,” said Cassidy Lowery, Downtown Washington Inc. event and promotion specialist, the group organizing the event.
She said there will be awards for the top three floats in the parade.
The parade will travel south on Cedar Street to Fifth Street, where it will turn and travel until it gets to Elm Street, according to Downtown Washington Inc.’s website. It will then travel north on Elm Street to Second Street, then east to Jefferson Street and north to Main Street. From there, it will go west on Main Street until it arrives back to Cedar Street.
Mayor Sandy Lucy and Santa Claus will be waiting at the end of the parade to light up a Christmas tree. Lowery said the Washington High School and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School bands will be performing.