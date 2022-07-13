Two people were injured in a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate 44 in Gray Summit on July 7.
Jaqueline Hickam-Snow and Justin Snow, of Ozark and Lake Stevens, Washington state, respectively, were passengers in a 2004 Toyota Sequoia that was the fourth in a multi-vehicle pileup, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hickam-Snow, 59, was moderately injured and 34-year-old Snow sustained minor injuries. They were both taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the Eureka Fire Protection District emergency medical services. No other injuries are listed in the highway patrol’s crash report.
All five vehicles were westbound in the left lane at the time of the crash — 4:18 p.m. at mile marker 258.2 . Damage occurred when the first vehicle, which does not have a description and whose driver is unknown, came to an abrupt stop in the roadway for an unknown reason, according to the highway patrol.
The second vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by 39-year-old Jonathan Moore, of Bland, also stopped in the lane, but the other vehicles could not stop before striking the rear of the cars in front of them. The Avenger was pushed into the first car, which left the scene, by the third car in the pileup, a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by 46-year-old Raymond Morris, of Sullivan.
Following the pickup was the Toyota Sequoia, driven by 72-year-old John Snow Jr., of Ozark and a 2019 Ford Transit Van driven by 64-year-old Ronald Hulsey, of Chanute, Kansas.
The vehicle that fled the scene sustained unknown damage. The Avenger and van sustained moderate damage, and the Sequoia and Sierra were extensively damaged in the wreck, according to the highway patrol.