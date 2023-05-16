Five people from St. Clair were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Franklin County near Anaconda, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 3:45 a.m. on May 15, Jordan E. Stephens, 18, of St. Clair, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram truck northbound on Pickles Ford Road. As he traveled northward, Stephens began traveling too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to the highway patrol.
The truck then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Four passengers in the truck and Stephens were injured in the crash.
Alexia Strange, 19, of St. Clair, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur for treatment. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.
Three unidentified juveniles — a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy — from St. Clair were also injured in the crash. They were all wearing seat belts.
The 14-year-old boy and the 15-year-old boy were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, while the 16-year-old boy was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Stephens, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by St. Clair Ambulance District personnel to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur for treatment.
He was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol at Mercy Hospital St. Louis on charges that he was driving while intoxicated. He has since been released, according to online records.