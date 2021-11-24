During a visit to Washington for a Mizzou Alumni Association event, University of Missouri-Columbia’s new athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois, spoke with The Missourian about what her early days in Missouri have been like and about where the university’s athletics program is headed.
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: How have your first couple of months at the University of Missouri been?
There’s been incredible people, and it’s been a true blessing to meet so many incredible people. I’m trying to do as much learning and listening as I possibly can so we can take the beauty of what’s in our athletic department and continue to improve.
Q: I know you’ve worked at the University of Tennessee before, but this is your first time at the head post of an SEC university. What has the competitiveness of the SEC been like?
I’ve spent time in this conference, so I know it pretty well. We want to be around the absolute best, so it’s a true privilege to be here. It’s excellent to be able to have this conference.
Q: The athletics department talks a lot about building a fanbase and encouraging attendance. How does making more players available to the media after games so that fans to get to know players fit in with that?
We do have the COVID reality, and we have to balance the need for folks to get to know our student athletes also with COVID, so I know that it’s something that we’re always evaluating.
Q: You’ve talked a lot about building championship teams here in Missouri. How does the recent home loss to the University of Missouri-Kansas City in basketball fit into that?
An opportunity to learn and an opportunity to get better. That’s why you play nonconference games in November, and we’re going to go back, and we’re going to assess and figure out what wasn’t working.
Q: Have you heard of or had the “Thicker Kicker Burger,” a burger at Campus Bar and Grill in Columbia sponsored by Missouri football kicker Harrison Mevis through an NIL deal?
I have heard of it. I have not had it, but I’ve seen the shirts and I’ve heard all about the “Thicker Kicker Burger.” And how cool is that? You know, Mevis’ brother and him are both up for the same award (the Lou Groza Award for best college football kicker). His brother, Andrew Mevis, kicks at Iowa State.