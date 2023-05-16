Police Light Crime Graphic

Five people from St. Clair were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Franklin County near Anaconda, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 3:45 a.m. on May 15, Jordan E. Stephens, 18, of St. Clair, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram truck northbound on Pickles Ford Road. As he traveled northward, Stephens began traveling too fast for road conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to the highway patrol. 