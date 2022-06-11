Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 185 in Beaufort, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country van was being driven westbound on Highway 50 by Brian W. Diehl, 47, of Gerald. As Diehl's vehicle moved through the intersection, a 2007 Hummer H3 driven by Barbara J. Hoover, 58, of Independence, failed to yield to Diehl's vehicle and hit the van on driver's side.
While Hoover was uninjured in the crash, five of the six people in Diehl's vehicle were injured in the crash. Among those suffering minor injuries were an 11-year-old teenage girl, a 14-year-old teenage boy; Jacqueline Diehl, 19; Heather Diehl, 44, and Brian Diehl, 47. The Diehls went by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment of their injuries.
All of the Diehls and Hoover were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.