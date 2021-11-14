Although the possible end of the line for the Loop Trolley in St. Louis got most of the attention, several Franklin County road projects received final approval last month from the board of directors for the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
Five local projects, totaling $5 million, that received preliminary approval from East-West Gateway’s Transportation Planning Committee in May got final approval to be added to East-West Gateway’s 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program. They are improvements on Front and High streets in Washington and the intersection of Osage and First streets in Pacific, as well as replacements for bridges on Little Boone Creek Road and Little Indian Creek Road in the rural part of the county.
Front and High streets will see sidewalk upgrades, road resurfacing and curb and gutter improvements. Both are the second phase of improvements on the streets.
The Front Street project will cover a 0.51-mile stretch between Stafford and Jefferson streets. It will cost just over $1 million, with $845,600 coming from the federal government and $211,400 from the city.
High Street will see improvements over seven-tenths of a mile between Fifth and Front streets. The project will cost about $1.2 million, with $955,000 coming from the federal government and $238,750 from the city.
In Pacific, right turn lanes and new traffic signals will be added at the intersection of Osage and First streets at a cost of $1.1 million. Of that, $892,173 will come from the federal government and $223,043 from the city.
Osage Street is the old Route 66, and First Street is Highway F to the south of the intersection and Highway OO to the north.
The intersection is the primary route for trucks entering the Dailey and Meramec industrial parks, according to previous Missourian reporting. It has long been a problem because trucks have to go into opposing lanes of traffic during turns, resulting in backups as well as damage to signs and traffic signals.
The improvements will particularly help trucks turning from northbound First Street east on Osage and trucks turning south on First Street from westbound Osage, City Administrator Steve Roth has said.
The city recently demolished a house it acquired at the southeast corner of the intersection to make way for the expansion, Roth said.
The bridge over Little Boone Creek will cost just over $1 million, with $635,914 of that coming from the federal government, if approved, and $364,816 from the county.
The Little Indian Creek Road Bridge, which crosses the Girard Branch of Indian Creek, will cost $851,137. The federal government will provide $538,419, and the county will provide $312,718.
The two bridges, located in the south central part of the county, are load-limited to 7 tons, which is about the size of a school bus and half the size of a large firetruck, Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said previously. Both bridges are around 68 years old and have substandard guardrails and approaches.
Both projects cover about a tenth of a mile.
The Franklin County projects, along with others in East-West Gateway’s region, were approved after a $1.26 million federal grant for the Loop Trolley was voted on separately from the other projects. After some discussion, the trolley was voted down by voice vote.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, a member of East-West Gateway’s board, said he voted against the trolley.
“I was opposed to it because the Loop Trolley is not really under the realm of responsibility of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments,” Brinker told The Missourian. “We are in place to disperse and dispense true transportation for those needs to fulfill whereas the Loop Trolley is more of a tourist attraction. It truly isn’t, by definition, a means of transportation to alleviate air quality mitigation or traffic congestion.”
Several other Franklin County projects that did not go through the Transportation Planning Committee, including some work on Highway 100, also were approved by East-West Gateway’s board. Jason Lange, East-West Gateway transportation planner, said those projects primarily come through the Missouri Department of Transportation whereas projects on the Illinois side of the region come through that state’s transportation department.