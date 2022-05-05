Five people were arrested in Union Wednesday after police confiscated methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and digital scales from a home, according to a press release from the Franklin Sheriff’s Department.
The home in the 200 block of N. Oak Street is just blocks away from the Franklin County Courthouse, Government Center and Judicial Center.
Formal charges have not been issued. Authorities are waiting to release the names of those arrested until that has happened, but the five arrested include a 39-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman, all from Union.
This operation was conducted through a partnership of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, the Union Police Department and the Franklin County Narcotics Unit.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.