Two Republican candidates are squaring off in the Aug. 2 primary election for Missouri auditor: state Treasurer and former state Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, of Shell Knob, and state Rep. David Gregory, of St. Louis County.
Both candidates contend that they have more relevant experience for the job.
Democrat Nicole Galloway has been state auditor since 2015 and isn’t running for reelection. The position is tasked with finding fraud by state agencies, boards and commissions, statewide elected officials, the Legislature, and federal awards expended by the state. It determines whether state and federal tax dollars are spent efficiently, economically and legally.
A business owner and former state representative, Fitzpatrick said he has seen how the government works with tax money from several positions. He served six years in the House and was the youngest person to chair the House Budget Committee at 28.
In 2019 Fitzpatrick was appointed state treasurer by Governor Mike Parson.
Gregory was elected to the state House in 2016 and serves district 96, which is in south St. Louis County and stretches from Valley Park and Fenton east to Mehlville and south to the Meramec River. He chairs the special committee on government accountability and serves on the budget committee, among other assignments.
“Just in my first term as a state representative, I audited the (Missouri) Department of Revenue, the guys that normally audit us,” Gregory said. “They didn’t like that at first but, nonetheless, I audited them. They had a $76 million spending budget and out of $76 million, I found $36 million in potential waste. Now imagine that auditing a $34 billion budget. There’s billions of dollars burning every year.”
A civil litigation attorney by trade, Gregory was a risk recovery auditor prior to completing law school. He touts himself as the only auditor candidate with an accounting degree.
Fitzpatrick said that at his current job as state treasurer he’s learned that being able to efficiently direct resources and run an office is just as relevant in executive office as his experience with responsible fiscal management.
“One thing is, the state treasurer is obviously the only office that gets audited every single year by the auditor’s office,” he said. “So I’ve been audited four times now and we’ve never had a (negative) finding.”
The winner of August’s Republican primary election will face off against Alan Green, a CEO, former police officer and former Missouri state representative in the 67th district in St. Louis. Green is running unopposed in the Democratic Primary.
During his time in the Legislature — from 2014 to 2017 — Green spent time on the finance/banking, economic development and workforce committees.
Fitzpatrick said that, if he were elected, he would not approach the position with partisan objectives, but would use a fiscally conservative lens while investigating things like a Missouri state budget that has grown from $24 billion in 2012 to $49 billion this year.
“I think that Medicaid is going to continue to grow and grow,” Fitzpatrick said. “I know they look at Medicaid regularly, but it’s such a big program. I think there’s so many angles from which you can look at Medicaid. … There’s so many opportunities to save money in the Medicaid space for taxpayers that are untapped right now.”
Gregory contended that the auditor job could be used to advance policy goals, like searching for whether schools are spending money on teaching critical race theory (CRT) or if immigrants not in the country legally are utilizing government services like Medicaid or federal food assistance.
Most area school districts — like Washington — deny that CRT is in the curriculum, according to previous Missourian reporting, and undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid or government-funded assistance programs.
Gregory said “every single” agency is overdue for an audit, and high-tech artificial intelligence software could be used to analyze data to identify potential vulnerabilities for fraud or wasteful spending.
“(The state) has really great employees,” Gregory said. “We have outstanding people with a ton of talent and potential, but what I learned is that they’ve been doing it the same way for years and years and years. They’ve become complacent and that is not how you drive efficiency.”
With federal COVID-19 relief funds, infrastructure funding and other programs, both candidates agreed that fraud should be taken especially seriously in coming years.
“There’s just never been a time where we’ve had a greater opportunity for waste to take place of taxpayer money — and, frankly, for fraud to occur,” Fitzpatrick said.