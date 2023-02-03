Union City Lake
Missourian Photo/Laura Miserez

A trout fishing derby planned by a local weather company has been put on ice.

Hyperlocal Extreme Weather scheduled the event for Saturday, Feb. 4, three days after the start of catch-and-keep winter trout fishing in Union’s City Lake. But on Thursday, Chad Scott, owner of Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, posted on the company’s Facebook page that the event had been canceled because the lake is frozen with inch-thick ice and is not likely to thaw enough to hold the fishing event Saturday.