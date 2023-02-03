A trout fishing derby planned by a local weather company has been put on ice.
Hyperlocal Extreme Weather scheduled the event for Saturday, Feb. 4, three days after the start of catch-and-keep winter trout fishing in Union’s City Lake. But on Thursday, Chad Scott, owner of Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, posted on the company’s Facebook page that the event had been canceled because the lake is frozen with inch-thick ice and is not likely to thaw enough to hold the fishing event Saturday.
“We put so much time and effort into making this event so fun for the entire family and the team is truly feeling let down by this news,” Scott wrote. “The amount of work we put into this event by our team was of epic proportions to bring to you all something unique and great for everyone and we are just so bummed.”
The free event was open to everyone but aimed at children. It was to include a candy cane hunt, food, s’mores and prizes.
Hyperlocal Extreme Weather is already working on a “bigger and better” event that will be a “bouncing” good time, though it might take a couple months, Scott continued. “It may not involve fishing but all the other events, food and prizes will still go on and be given out with better temperatures but we must first go through all the usual hurdles,” he wrote.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked Union City Lake with 2,000 trout earlier this fall in anticipation of catch-and-release fishing starting Nov. 1. But people are not allowed to take the fish home until Feb. 1.
Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said that at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the first day of catch and keep fishing on the lake, six people were fishing on City Lake. He came back at 2 p.m. and found 10 to 12 people fishing. But he agreed it would be difficult to hold a large event with the icy conditions.
“I think it would be very difficult for mass amounts of people to create holes and fish in one location,” Pohlmann told The Missourian.
Several people were at the lake late Thursday morning, throwing rocks at the ice, including large rocks that line the banks to control erosion. Pohlmann discourages this behavior.
“That makes it very difficult for us to maintain the jettys and banks whenever they keep throwing our rocks into the lake,” he said.
While there was some thought of having the ancillary events without the fishing on Saturday, Pohlmann said Scott told him he did not want to do that because of potential issues with people trying to break the ice.
“He said he didn’t want to be part of damaging the beautiful setting for that location,” Pohlmann said.
Hyperlocal Extreme Weather commented below its Facebook post that bubblers in the lake “that usually keep the lake from freezing somehow shutoff.”
Pohlmann said the parks department shut off the lake’s four aerators in the winter after being advised by MDC to do so.
“It’s only really needed during hot weather,” he said. “And even when our aerators do run (in the winter), it only makes a hole (in the ice) above the aerator in the middle of the lake. That then creates an attractive nuisance, because people try to get out there on the ice to those holes.”
Someone also recently stole the parks department’s compressor for the aerators from the lake, Pohlmann said.
MDC initially told the city it did not support the planned trout derby, which Hyperlocal Extreme Weather first suggested be held Feb. 1, saying it would lead to a “rapidly elevated harvest rate of the allotted fish.” The agency added that anglers count on having fish available until late spring, when the lake becomes too warm for trout.
But after Hyperlocal Extreme Weather suggested pushing the date of the trout derby back to Feb. 4, the Union Park Advisory Board voted 9-1 Dec. 1 to recommend the group be allowed to hold the trout fishing derby. Without discussion, the Board of Aldermen gave its blessing to the fishing derby at its Jan. 9 meeting by approving the minutes of the park board meeting as part of the consent agenda, when votes on multiple items are taken at once.
At the Thursday, Feb. 2 park board meeting, board members expressed disappointment of the cancelation of the fishing event.
“I personally thought it was going to be kind of fun,” board President Suzy Curnutte said.