The first people to be allowed to legally fish in Union’s Veterans Memorial Park are expected to, appropriately enough, be veterans.
The Union Parks and Recreation Department is working with American Legion Post 297 on hosting a fishing event for veterans in early or mid-fall, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the May 4 Park Advisory Board meeting.
“The day after that, we’ll open it up to the public,” Pohlmann told The Missourian after the meeting. “The MDC (Missouri Department of Conservation) thinks that we’re probably going to have a quick harvest and depletion of that stocking.”
While Union’s City Lake on the west side of town has been popular for catching annually stocked trout and other fish, Veterans Park’s two small lakes have been off limits to fishing since the park opened in 2017.
“This has been years of evaluating the ecosystem and whether we can support harvesting fish out of that,” Pohlmann said.
The city is expected to learn more about the fishing event when the American Legion addresses the park board at its June 1 meeting.
While fishing was planned to eventually be allowed in Veterans Park lakes, the park board voted in June 2021 to keep the lake closed to fishing at that time. The decision came after recommendations from MDC.
Jen Girondo, a biologist with MDC Fisheries, wrote there were two realistic options to maintain some type of fishing opportunities for the public, according to The Missourian.
One option would be to allow catch-and-release fishing with the current largemouth bass, bluegill and catfish populations that have been growing since the lake was stocked in 2018 and 2019.
The other recommendation Girondo gave was to stock the lake each spring and possibly more often and allow people fishing to keep fish.
The city is still working with MDC on the Veterans Park lakes, Pohlmann said last week. “What we are looking to do is stock the lake for this event,” he said.
The adult fish stocked into the lake are expected to be harvested by summer 2024, when lake temperatures could become too high for them to survive, Pohlmann said. “So that we won’t have fish killed or die from unoxidized water or overpopulating in high temperatures,” he said. “They also have too many predators and not enough cover for a fish population to really sustain like our City Lake, because we have done that work (there).”
The Veterans Park lakes could again be stocked for the veterans fishing event in 2024, with public fishing to follow, Pohlmann said.
The park board unanimously voted to move forward with planning for the veterans fishing event.
Union is getting guidance from MDC on what fish and how many fish it should stock in Veterans Park, Pohlmann said.
“It’s changed three times,” he said. “Because of what types of fish (MDC) recommended at first, what the American Legion would like to see, what we can afford. And I’ve got to get the hatcheries lined up, so they can supply — because we’re doing all adult, we don’t want any fingerlings. Anything that we stock will be harvestable fish.”