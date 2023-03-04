Casey Fisher

Casey Fisher.

 Contributed Photo.

The Washington School District announced this week that Casey Fisher, currently the technology director for the Gasconade County R-2 School District in Owensville, has been hired as the district’s technology director effective July 1.

The Board of Education approved Fisher’s hiring during its Feb. 15 meeting, but only announced the personnel change Wednesday. Fisher will replace Rob Landers, who will retire following the 2022-23 school year after 15 years with the district.