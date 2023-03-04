The Washington School District announced this week that Casey Fisher, currently the technology director for the Gasconade County R-2 School District in Owensville, has been hired as the district’s technology director effective July 1.
The Board of Education approved Fisher’s hiring during its Feb. 15 meeting, but only announced the personnel change Wednesday. Fisher will replace Rob Landers, who will retire following the 2022-23 school year after 15 years with the district.
Fisher has served in his position at Gasconade County for the past decade, and has been in education for 23 years.
“I’m thankful for my time at GCR-2 and proud of everything I’ve accomplished here,” Fisher said. “I feel blessed for the opportunity to join the Blue Jay family and am excited to see what the future holds.”
A graduate of Owensville High School, Fisher holds an associate of arts degree in elementary education from East Central College, a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Central Methodist University, and a master of science degree in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University.
Fisher began his career in education in 2000 as a K-8 teacher with the Strain-Japan R-XVI School District. He then joined the Gasconade County R-2 School District in 2002. He worked as a seventh-grade social studies teacher for seven years before taking a position as technology integration specialist, a position he held for three years. He then began his current position as technology director in 2012.
“We value the level of commitment he has to enhancing technology in the classroom to building engagement while balancing the importance of hands on learning,” said Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart. “Mr. Fisher’s servant leadership will be felt by staff as he supports the needs of the district in terms of technology, connectivity, and instructional engagement.”
When the Director of Technology position opened with the Washington School District, Fisher was immediately interested.
“Coming to Washington is an opportunity to be closer to family,” Fisher said. Fisher also has spent time in the coaching ranks in his 21 years at Owensville, serving as assistant coach and head coach of both the wrestling and baseball programs, and assistant coach with the football program. He’s currently an assistant coach with the football and wrestling programs.