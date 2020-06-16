The Union Parks and Recreation Department will hold its first Lawnchair Movie Night of the season Friday, June 19.
“Wonder Park” is scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. in the grass area at Union City Park. Next up is “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at 8:45 p.m. July 17.
Also planned are the 2019 versions of “The Lion King” at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 21 and “Aladdin” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Coolers and food are welcome. The movie will be moved to the large pavilion in case of rain.
Attendees are asked to stay six feet away from each other.