The Union Parks and Recreation Department will hold its first Lawnchair Movie Night of the season Friday, June 19.

“Wonder Park” is scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m. in the grass area at Union City Park. Next up is “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at 8:45 p.m. July 17.

Also planned are the 2019 versions of “The Lion King” at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 21 and “Aladdin” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Coolers and food are welcome. The movie will be moved to the large pavilion in case of rain.

Attendees are asked to stay six feet away from each other.

