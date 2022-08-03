The city of Union’s Parks and Recreation Department is hoping for better results this week when it holds Wednesday night open play basketball for the second time.
On July 27, the first night of play, three families with a total of eight kids took part in the youth open play basketball, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the City Auditorium, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. Kids play is free.
But adult open play basketball, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m., drew only one player. That charge for adults is $3 per player.
“It’s really difficult to evaluate the first week,” Pohlmann said. “It was a success if anybody came. We always hope that it gets more people and we can continue.”
Pohlmann said they still charged the one adult who showed up, Garrett Daehnke, of Union, the entry fee.
“Whenever we do open up the auditorium, there’s an expense for staffing, to open and close public facilities,” he said.
Daehnke told The Missourian Wednesday he was excited about getting to play.
“I will say it’s nice to be able to come and play indoors, but I do hope some more people show up,” he said.
To be able to support itself, Pohlmann said more people will have to take part in open play basketball, which was modeled on the city’s open play pickleball on Monday nights.
It is too soon to evaluate possible changes to open play basketball, including combining adult and youth play into one time, Pohlmann said.
“We do like the idea, in theory, to have a time that is open for kids to come in and play with their peers, and when adults could come in and play with their peers,” he said. “But one point of reference is not really enough data to evaluate a program, in my opinion.”
Pohlmann said, in addition to posting about the basketball nights on its own Facebook page, the parks department has posted on community social media groups’ pages and will continue to do so. He said some of those groups will not let official pages like the Parks Department post in their groups, so they have to encourage individuals to post.
“Hopefully, with word-of-mouth, and the fact that it’s in the paper, the fact that we are putting it out on social media and others are putting it out on social media, it will gather steam,” Pohlmann said.
The parks department recently conducted a survey that asks about programs and events in the community, Pohlmann said. A total of 54 people responded, with a number wanting open play basketball and volleyball, in addition to the established pickleball play.
“It looks like there’s a need for it,” he said. “We’ll see if people actually participate.”