Open play basketball
Missourian photo/Geoff Folsom

The city of Union’s Parks and Recreation Department is hoping for better results this week when it holds Wednesday night open play basketball for the second time.

On July 27, the first night of play, three families with a total of eight kids took part in the youth open play basketball, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the City Auditorium, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. Kids play is free.

Tags