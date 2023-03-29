First State Community Bank officials recently announced the promotion of two employees.
Jason Bone has been named the bank’s new executive vice president and market leader, while Pat Dubuque has been promoted to assistant vice president.
“I am so excited for both Jason and Pat as these promotions are very much deserved and reflect the level of responsibility they have within the bank and the community as a whole,” said Scott Breckenkamp, president of FSCB in Washington, Dutzow and Pacific.
Bone, a St. Louis area native, graduated from Missouri Western University in St. Joseph and is finishing his final year of graduate school at LSU. He has prior work experience as a chief financial officer for a privately-owned company and as a commercial loan officer and relationship manager.
In addition to his work at the bank, Bone has been active in the Pacific community for many years, serving on a variety of boards and committees. He currently serves as the vice president of the Pacific Partnership and is on the board for Agape House of Pacific. Bone and his wife of 21 years, Natalie, have two children, Carter and Agnes.
Dubuque is a longtime Pacific resident, having lived there for 45 years.
She is very active in the community, serving on many organizations, associations and committees. She currently serves as treasurer for the Tri-County Community Senior Center, the events committee for the Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce, the promotions committee for Pacific Partnership and is on the Power of the Purse committee for the Franklin County Area United Way. She has also been involved in the Safety Net Program in the Meramec Valley R-III School District.
Dubuque is married to her husband, Bill.
