The Washington Police Department is hoping a new event will help bring some joy to residents this holiday season.
This year the department is hosting Deck the Cruisers Celebration of Lights, which is a reverse parade. The event is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.
At the event families will drive through the WPD parking lot to see decorated patrol cars, fire trucks, ambulances and local heroes, spreading holiday cheer. Santa Claus and Batman are also expected to be in attendance at the event.
Officer David Burke said he, along with Officer Jason Gibson, started planning the event about a week ago.
“We try to do more interactive things with the community around the holidays,” Burke said, adding this year the department wanted to do an event but with COVID-19 knew it had to be socially distanced.
“We piggybacked off of what Downtown Washington did with their reverse parade and decided to do one with local first responders,” Burke said.
The Washington Area Ambulance District and the Washington Volunteer Fire Company will both be in attendance at the event.
Chief Terry Buddemeyer said he intends to be at the event and have a decorated ambulance on site.
Buddemeyer said what he is most excited about is the opportunity to have first responders in one place.
“This will be (a) nice (event) for people to see,” Buddemeyer said. “It’s also good to show first responders (can) have a little fun.”
Burke said other municipalities are planning to participate at the event, but did not specify who since some are still giving commitment responses.
As of now Burke said he anticipates about 10 first responder vehicles to be at the event.