Union officials are making plans for the annual fireworks display, which will be held this year on Saturday, July 3.
Unlike last year’s Founders Day and Franklin County Fair, which were both canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fireworks display was held in 2020. But the surrounding festivities were eliminated.
That led to a smaller attendance than usual with many watching from outside the park. But this year, the other activities are back.
The parking lot at Veterans Memorial Park opens at 4 p.m., with events from 5 to 10 p.m. Music will be provided by the Paul Cockrum Trio starting at 6:30 p.m., and face painting and balloon animals will be available for the kids. Food and beer also will be for sale, unlike last year.
The city plans to have a similar “strategic parking” system as it did in 2020. Volunteers and parks department officials directed attendees to specific spaces, allowing one parking lot to fill up before opening up another lot.
In past years, the parking situation was a “free-for-all,” parks department Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said at the May park advisory board meeting.
The No. 1 reason for the new parking system was safety, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
The issue with the new system is it is labor intensive, which means volunteers are needed, Pohlmann said.
Volunteers also are needed for the beer garden and concession stand.
The Union Board of Aldermen previously approved paying $10,000 to J&M Displays, of Yarmouth, Iowa, to put on the fireworks display. Pohlmann said donations from sponsors will help cover the cost.
The band will play at the pavilion near the lakes, with two food trucks and a beer garden stationed nearby. Chillbilly’s, which was the only food truck at the June 5 Founders Day celebration, will sell snow cones and pulled pork nachos, and Kernel Cobbs Kettle Corn will sell kettle corn and lemon shakes.
Additional vendors will be welcomed to the event, Pohlmann said.
The parks department also will operate the concession stand near the soccer fields, where it will sell hot dogs, hamburgers and bratwurst. The department also will be selling from utility vehicles that go into the parking lots.
The Sons of the American Legion will run the beer garden and also will provide a color guard just before the fireworks.
The city will not have a tent for the beer garden, something it has used in the past, Pohlmann said.
“In reading the agreement for a tent, we take responsibility for damage,” he said, “(and) fire in the sky and vinyl or nylon or whatever a tent’s made of don’t seem like they would mix.”
The fireworks will start between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
The park, located at 600 Progress Parkway, will be closed to the public starting at 7 a.m. July 3 to allow for setup of the fireworks.