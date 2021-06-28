Demand, supply down as prices explode
It’s late June in Franklin County, and that means fireworks tents are popping up like dandelions, growing overnight, seemingly out of nowhere. And like the weeds, whether you love them or hate them, summer wouldn’t be the same without fireworks.
Jerome Maune, along with his wife and children, has owned Show-Me Fireworks for over 50 years, and the family is as excited as anyone for the summer tradition of fireworks. But they said this year there might be fewer bottle rockets, fountains and mortar shells available than in years prior.
The same supply chain issues that are affecting the number of computer chips, furniture and ketchup packets available have come down just as hard on the fireworks business. The COVID-19 pandemic ground international shipping to a halt last year, and unlike American demand for products, container ships have been slow to get back in gear.
Shipping companies have run into a smorgasbord of challenges, including container and labor shortages, days- and weekslong waits at ports, and terminals that cannot keep up with the surge of ships from East Asia. The beached ship in the Suez Canal was the icing on top of a not-very-appetizing cake. With all of the problems, the Freightos Baltic Index estimates the cost of shipping a container from East Asia to the West Coast has tripled, meaning fireworks customers this year should walk into tents expecting prices to be higher than in years past.
Located on Highway 47 near the Washington Airport, Show-Me Fireworks is coming off a boon of a year in 2020. Sharon Bolte, Maune’s daughter, said the uptick in sales last year could be attributed to folks buying fireworks with money they had saved up for vacations they were forced to cancel.
Eric Lampe, who manages a stand with his wife south of Washington on Highway 47, said he thinks some of the fireworks-buying boom last year could have been because people opted for more numerous, smaller gatherings with fireworks rather than attending larger parties, where fireworks were supplied by others.
This is Lampe’s first year running a tent, and he says things have been slow so far.
Lampe’s stand is owned by Hale Fireworks, based in Buffalo, Missouri, and owns seven stands across the state. Tents in Missouri are allowed to sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10, but Lampe said he has not been impressed with business in the first few days.
“It’s been kind of boring this week,” he said, but he expects things to pick up as people start to nail down their holiday plans.
Unlike some stands, Lampe’s tent is lucky that prices have not been affected by the shipping issues. He said that’s because his supplier, Hale Fireworks, buys stock a year in advance. As business picks up, though, he predicts he might have trouble keeping products in stock. Hale has two trailers to restock its stands, all within the southern half of Missouri.
Show-Me Fireworks ran into similar supply issues in 2020 with record demand, forcing Bolte to drive to Joplin to pick up a trailer-load of product on the morning of Independence Day.
“We did real good last year,” Maune said. “We ran out of stuff. Our shelves were almost completely empty on the third.”
But this year, the family-operated business is not expecting the same supply issues. They have diversified their suppliers, trying to make sure they have a little of something in stock for everyone. For them, the problem has been rising prices, especially on larger items that take up more space in a shipping container. One giant box of artillery shells priced $300 on the shelf this year was $100 cheaper a year ago.
Even so, Show-Me is expecting another strong year of sales as society shakes off pandemic life. Lampe and Maune both recommend customers come in early to make sure they get what they want and aren’t left sparkler-less by the Fourth of July.