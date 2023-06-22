As July 4 approaches, local communities are planning fireworks shows on various nights.
As July 4 approaches, local communities are planning fireworks shows on various nights.
Cities also vary on rules for people shooting off their own fireworks.
Washington is scheduled to have the grand finale of fireworks shows on Tuesday, July 4, according to the Franklin County 911 Communications Department. That will be the only chance to see legal fireworks in Washington, because it is illegal for the public to discharge them within city limits.
Union’s fireworks show will take place Monday, July 3, at Veterans Memorial Park. For those wanting more, fireworks can be shot within Union from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.
Sullivan will have its fireworks display Sunday, July 2. Fireworks cannot, however, be discharged by the public in the city.
Pacific and St. Clair start off the fireworks shows Saturday, June 24. While Pacific bans fireworks use by the public within city limits, St. Clair will allow their use between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on July 3, 4 and 5.
Among other Franklin County cities, New Haven does not allow the use of fireworks within its city limits. Gerald, on the other hand, will allow fireworks use between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays from June 20 until July 10. The hours people in Gerald can shoot fireworks expand to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as on July 4.
Unincorporated Franklin County has no restrictions on fireworks use as long as they are discharged in a “safe manner,” according to the 911 communications department.
