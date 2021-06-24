There will be plenty to ooh and aah about at this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display in Washington, according to Mark Kimball, one of the festival’s organizers.
“There is going to be music timed along with the fireworks. It is going to be so much better than previous fireworks displays, or at least we hope so,” Kimball said. The festival is being organized by a team of roughly 100 volunteers led by members of the Sons of the American Legion. Other organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, also are providing volunteers for the event. The city of Washington — especially city staff in the Building, Parks and Recreation, Washington Fire and Police departments — also is partnering with the Sons of the American Legion in helping prepare for the event. The American Legion Auxiliary will staff a concession stand.
This will be the first time the Sons of the American Legion is orchestrating the event, which was previously sponsored by members of the American Legion Post 218.
The newly named “Star Spangled 4th” festival is slated for July 4 at the amphitheater at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds. Gates to the fairgrounds will open at 5 p.m. with the festival beginning at 6 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. There is no admission cost.
Prior to the fireworks display, there will be a DJ performing on the main stage.
“We are hoping to make this more of an interactive event rather than just sit, watch fireworks and go home,” Kimball said. Plans are already underway for adding kid-friendly attractions to the festival in 2022, he said.
“It is our hope that we can really grow this event,” he said, adding that to do so they will have to increase their fundraising efforts.
“The fireworks show alone is $15,000. Then we have printing, mailing and other costs,” Kimball said. He said several community organizations, including the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Schicker Automotive Group and Level 9 Heating and Cooling, are major sponsors of the event.
“We still love the $25 and the $50 checks from people and businesses, but we are trying to build something special here, and that takes money,” Kimball said. Those wishing to contribute to the festival should mail their checks to American Legion Post 218, Attention Star Spangled 4th Committee, 1007 E. Third St., Washington, MO 63090.
Last year’s display at the fairgrounds was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead Sam Unnerstall of 4-U Fireworks and members of the Knights of Columbus Council 1121 provided the venue for a fireworks display.
“Because people didn’t really get a chance to get out last year, we are hoping that our crowds will increase. We are anticipating between 5,000 to 7,000 people in the fairgrounds and another 5,000 or so out in the neighborhood who are watching the fireworks with their families in their backyards or in the surrounding area,” Kimball said.