A fireworks display will be held in Orchard Park in St. Clair Saturday, June 26, to celebrate the Fourth of July, the St. Clair Board of Aldermen announced at its meeting Monday.
St. Clair always holds its fireworks celebration the final Saturday of June to avoid competing with Fourth of July celebrations in nearby cities like Washington, which will have a fireworks show on July 4 sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 218, and Union, which will have a fireworks show put on by local businesses and the city on July 3, St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker said.
The St. Clair fireworks show will begin just after sunset, which will occur at 8:32 p.m., according to online weather forecasts, and will be visible from all around town, Dierker said.