A man who has been informally setting off fireworks after Union High School football victories wants to make it more official.
Luke Russell told aldermen he discharged a 30-second to a minute fireworks show after Wildcats victories during the 2022 season and part of the 2021 season.
“I guess the (Wildcat) boosters are interested in funding that now, because I’ve been funding that out of my own pocket,” he said. “After my son graduated, they want to keep it going. But for them to pay for it, I guess they need to go through all the proper channels.”
Russell shoots a four-inch mortar and 500-gram cake during each show, he said at the Monday, Aug. 7, meeting of the Union Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee.
Russell is not allowed to shoot fireworks on the high school campus, he noted. He had been shooting them from a utility easement.
“Now you’ve got my curiosity,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder said. “We can’t shoot it from a utility easement. If you’re trespassing on an easement, then we can’t give you permission to shoot them off there.”
“That’s why I never asked, I just did,” Russell replied. “I was just a dad supporting some kids.”
Russell added he has produced more professional fireworks shows, including in Gerald this year.
Aldermen asked that Russell talk with the Union Fire Protection District to get guidance on where to shoot the fireworks, even suggesting the fireworks be shot from the fire department’s training range behind its station on Springfield Avenue. But that was shot down because it could require additional insurance and fireworks shot from there would be more visible from the visiting stands at Stierberger Stadium than for the home fans.
“I shot over by Autumn Hill, because it goes off behind the scoreboard for the fans,” Russell said.
Mayor Bob Schmuke suggested Russell shoot fireworks from private property near Autumn Hill School.
Schroeder said aldermen cannot sign off on allowing Russell to shoot fireworks until they know where he will be shooting from.
Russell was advised to get permission from the fire department and the property owner, so aldermen can consider it, possibly at their regular monthly meeting on Aug. 14.
Union High has five scheduled home football games, with the first Sept. 1 against St. Francis Borgia.
The Franklin County Humane Society’s shelter is located across West Main Street from the high school.
“We have several dogs in our care who are sensitive to fireworks, so it is likely they would also struggle with fireworks,” Kaeli Poling with the Humane Society told The Missourian Tuesday.
Poling added they could administer appropriate anxiety medication if provided the date and time of the display.
