A firefighter sprays down flames
A Washington firefighter sprays down remaining flames Sunday, June 25, 2023, while responding to a residential fire at 205 Melrose St. in New Haven. The Washington Fire Department was assisting the New Haven Berger Fire Protection District in taming the second-alarm fire.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Area first responders are mourning Lloyd Ruediger, a firefighter with the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District, who passed away from an apparent heart attack after responding to a house fire in New Haven.

On Sunday evening, June 25, firefighters with the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District, Washington Fire Department and Union Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire at 205 Melrose St. in New Haven. About three hours later, firefighters cleared the scene of the fire, according to an account of the incident posted on the website supportingheroes.org. There was “substantial damage” to the house, according to Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg, but no injuries to the occupants.

