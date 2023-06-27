Area first responders are mourning Lloyd Ruediger, a firefighter with the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District, who passed away from an apparent heart attack after responding to a house fire in New Haven.
On Sunday evening, June 25, firefighters with the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District, Washington Fire Department and Union Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire at 205 Melrose St. in New Haven. About three hours later, firefighters cleared the scene of the fire, according to an account of the incident posted on the website supportingheroes.org. There was “substantial damage” to the house, according to Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg, but no injuries to the occupants.
New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District Firefighter Lloyd Ruediger, who drove a firefighting apparatus to the scene of the fire, died shortly after the incident, however, on June 26. He was 84 years old, having served with the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District for 59 years.
“When his daughter could not reach him the following morning, she went to his residence and found him deceased from an apparent heart attack, still wearing the same clothes he had on the night before,” according to supportingheroes.org.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Toedtmann & Gross Funeral Home, located at 1053 Highway C in New Haven. His last call will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Berger Fire Department. A funeral Mass is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Church in Berger.
New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District has reportedly asked area firefighters to provide a 24-hour watch for Ruediger at the funeral home. Those interested in participating can sign up for the watch at tinyurl.com/y5fk2zdm.
As news of Ruediger’s passing spread, other area firefighting agencies offered their condolences.
“Our sympathies and thoughts go out to the family and to that fire district,” said Frankenberg.
“We send our condolences to his family and to his fellow firefighters. Ruediger served his community for nearly 60 years,” Marthasville Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of firefighter Ruediger and with the New Haven-Berger Fire District,” Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District said on Facebook. “454 won’t be the same without you brother. Rest easy.”
