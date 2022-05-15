On Sunday, department members from several area emergency services departments will compete in a charity softball tournament, Running Code Against Cancer’s “Battle Between the Badges.”
After a two-year pandemic-induced truce from the most recent charity basketball game, this year’s battle will feature five teams on the diamond, according to Running Code Against Cancer Chairman James Briggs. The Washington Fire Department, Union EMS, Washington Police Department, Union Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department will compete for a new traveling trophy. Workers from other emergency departments, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Department of Conservation, also are participating on some teams.
The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Washington KC Hall. Running Code Against Cancer is suggesting a $10 donation per car to attend the event. Briggs said there also will be raffles of a .38 caliber pistol, .22 rifle, compound bow, and waterfowl hunting package to benefit the families of Franklin County children who have been diagnosed with cancer. T-shirts also are available for sale and the Knights of Columbus will have a concession stand open.
“In years past, we’ve had kids that were in the hospital, families that were going back and forth, having to pay for meals and hospital stays and gas and hospital bills, you know,” Briggs said. “So (the Battle Between the Badges) helped out in more ways than we probably can imagine at this point.”