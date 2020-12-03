**This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.**
Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the campus of St. Vincent de Paul church and rectory in Dutzow on Thursday around 8 p.m.
When firefighters arrived they found a one-story structure almost entirely engulfed in flames. The structure is separate from the historic Catholic Church, which was built in the 1875, and rectory.
According to The Missourian's reporters on the scene, the glow of the flames could be seen from the Missouri River bridge at Washington.
Members of the church say the structure was largely used as a cook shed for parish activities, including fish frys and other events.
St. Vincent de Paul School Principal Dr. Jennifer Maune said school will canceled Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
The congregation at St. Vincent de Paul can trace its roots back to 1837, when 37 Catholics were officially recognized and organized into the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The first church was built in 1842. It was made of logs and dedicated to Saints Peter and Paul.
A brick structure replaced the log church in 1858. It was dedicated to St. Vincent de Paul that year, according to a historical marker.