Firefighters were called Sunday morning to Mercy Hospital Washington after smoke filled part of the building but no actual fire was found, officials said.
Firefighters arrived to be greeted by maintenance workers who saw a waste room at the hospital fill with smoke, Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said.
“Very heavy smoke, almost down to the floor,” he said.
Crews began stretching hose line to prepare to fight a fire but found there was no heat, Frankenberg said. They started ventilating the room and following the smoke and realized the smoke was coming from an overheated blower motor on the outside of the building that was pushing smoke inside the building.
The motor was on the air intake side of the hospital. “So any of the fresh air that was coming from the outside was probably getting a little of that smoke as well,” Frankenberg said. “So that odor and smoke may have been in other parts of the building.”
Firefighters then isolated the motor and helped ventilate three of the hospital’s floors. Frankenberg said the smoke odor was mainly contained to the third street side of the hospital, which includes the emergency department and cafeteria.
Crews stretched hose and supply lines as a precautionary measure.
“Fortunately it was something very minor,” Frankenberg said. “We assisted the facility in ventilating the building and turned it over to them, and they’re back to their normal (operations).”
Ambulances to the emergency department were put on diversion to other hospitals while firefighters worked to clear smoke from the building, Frankenberg said. “So there were no ambulances coming to Mercy Washington at that time, but that was for a very short window,” he said.
Union firefighters were briefly called to cover for Washington.
“They stood by for about 20 minutes, and were released to return as we started cutting our trucks loose,” Frankenberg said.