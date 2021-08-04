When voters passed a 30-cent property tax on Aug. 2, 2016, it was promised that a new station and truck would be delivered within five years, according to Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg.
On July 31, two days shy of that five-year mark, The Washington Fire Department, in conjunction with the Washington Community Fire Protection District, opened Fire Station 6 at 7952 Highway KK, at the intersection of Highway KK and Sunny Road.
“We beat the date,” Frankenberg said. “Delivered as promised.”
Frankenberg added that the addition of the new fire station will provide a firetruck within 5 road miles of most, if not all, the southern and western portions of the fire district.
The residents in those areas were previously considered unprotected by insurance, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The station also houses pumper tanker 8163, a 2020 Spartan/Alexis fire apparatus which has a 1,800-gallon water tank and a 2,100-gallon portable water tank, according to a department press release. Frankenberg said the addition of the pumper tanker firetruck benefits the entire fire district because it can bring additional water to scenes where there isn’t a fire hydrant.
Sieve Contractors was named the general contractor for the project that totaled around $800,000.
The 3,600-square-foot station sits on 2 acres of landed donated to the Washington Community Fire Protection District by Charles and Dorothy Eckelkamp 15 years ago, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Ground was broken for the firehouse Dec. 20, 2020, and construction was originally slated to be completed June 1.
“The bulk of the building was completed on time, but they were waiting on final material to show up,” Frankenberg said. “There was a lot of very bizarre shortages of things (some of which were purchased very early on) that just delayed the final construction.”
Additionally, fire department personnel found some mechanical issues with the firetruck while conducting acceptance testing.
“Before we put that truck in service, we wanted to make sure all of the mechanical issues were worked out, and those have all since been corrected,” Frankenberg said. He added that all repairs were made under warranty.
An open house for the station will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m.