A crowd of 100-plus people gathered at the intersection of Highway KK and Sunny Road Sunday, Sept. 19, for the dedication of Fire Station 6, a project more than five years in the making.
“This day would not be possible without the vision of those that laid the foundation,” Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said during the ceremony.
Talks began with the Charles and Dorothy Eckelkamp family, who donated the 2 acres that the station sits on, in 2002. In 2004, the Eckelkamp family agreed to donate the land, and the Rural Fire Association officially took ownership in 2007, according to Frankenberg.
By 2014 it was clear that to provide additional fire service to the rural areas around Washington, a taxing entity would need to be created, Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said.
“Prior to this, everyone was just charged a flat fee,” Lucy said. “But to do a taxing entity would certainly be a better way to accumulate your revenue a little bit so that you could provide better services.”
By the April 2016 election, the Fire Department had two items on the ballot: the formation of the Washington Community Fire Protection District, which would replace the Rural Fire Association, and a 30-cent property tax to fund the district’s operations and improvements.
In that election, the district’s formation passed, but the tax failed.
“The only path forward was to put the tax back on the ballot,” Frankenberg said.
In July 2016, fire department members conducted a door-to-door campaign for three straight weekends, explaining the need for the tax, Frankenberg told the crowd Sunday. That effort paid off in the election held Aug. 2, 2016, when “voters overwhelmingly provided the funding for the new fire protection district,” Frankenberg said.
The tax passed by a vote of 1,668 to 974 in the election, according to Missourian archives.
“It was a testament to our firefighters, who are so committed and so determined to provide good service,” Lucy said.
With the tax passed, the Washington Fire Department, in conjunction with the Washington Community Fire Protection District, began a five-year trek to keep their promise to voters that a fire station would stand at Highway KK and Sunny Road within five years.
“The fire station as promised at the town halls began with some impromptu meetings discussing overall layout, size and concepts on the back of a pickup after a training,” Frankenberg said.
“You can’t even count how many hours these guys spent detailing, looking, correcting minor mistakes,” Bill Straatmann, Washington Community Fire Protection District board member, told the crowd Sunday.
Ultimately, Sieve Contractors was named the general contractor for the $800,000 project, which broke ground Dec. 20, 2020.
The 3,600-square-foot station opened July 31, 2021, two days shy of the five-year mark promised in 2016.
“A promise made and a promise delivered,” Frankenberg said.
According to previous Missourian reporting, the new station will provide a firetruck within 5 road miles of most, if not all, of the southern and western portions of the fire district where residents were previously considered uninsured.
“I think that it speaks volumes for our city and this area out here and the fact that as a volunteer fire company, we have established improved fire protection in our outlying areas,” Lucy said.
In addition to the fire station, the department also dedicated multiple vehicles Sunday, including Tanker Truck 8153, which was purchased for the Krakow fire station, along with Engine 8154, which replaced a 1995 engine.
At the new Fire Station 6, Pumper Tanker 8163, a 2020 Spartan Alexis model with an 1,800-gallon water tank and a 2,100-gallon portable water tank, purchased for $496,000, also was dedicated.
The flag and flagpole outside of Station 6 were dedicated to former Fire Chief Bill Halmich, who joined the department in 1966.
Both the Campbellton Livestock Group and the Franklin County Master Gardeners are planning some landscaping for the property.