A Washington Fire Department truck.

 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Despite the deluge of 2 inches of rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, officials said residents should remain cognizant about the threat of wildfires. 

“Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security about the weather,” said Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg. “One day of rain doesn’t pull us out of a drought or get rid of the dry conditions that we have experienced. It will take days of rain in order for us to really mitigate the risk.” 