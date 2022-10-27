Despite the deluge of 2 inches of rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, officials said residents should remain cognizant about the threat of wildfires.
“Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security about the weather,” said Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg. “One day of rain doesn’t pull us out of a drought or get rid of the dry conditions that we have experienced. It will take days of rain in order for us to really mitigate the risk.”
Frankenberg and Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said fire departments within the Rhineland region have been dispatched to a number of brush or grass fires in recent weeks and days.
“Everyone in the area has been fighting fires lately,” Skornia said. For example, the Washington Fire Department was assisted by the Union and Beaufort fire departments as they spent four hours Saturday afternoon battling a blaze in the Clover Bottom area after a power line sparked a fire around 2 p.m. That fire, which occurred in an area of heavy vegetation, burned approximately three acres. While assisting the Washington Fire Department, Union had to respond to another fire closer to Union and left to battle that blaze.
On Monday, Frankenberg and other members of the Washington Fire Department were dispatched to help squelch a 10-acre brush fire near Interstate 44 and Valley Park.
Those fires followed the fire at Wooldridge, Missouri, which burned or heavily damaged 23 buildings in the rural Cooper County community. The fire started when a combine ignited a field while harvesting and then quickly spread into the community and beyond. In total, the Wooldridge fire burned between 3,000 to 3,500 acres before it was ultimately contained by the 50 different fire departments from across the state that responded to the mutual aid call.
Among those dispatched to the scene were three firefighters from the Pacific Fire Protection District, which sent a brush truck as part of a statewide response to the fire.
“These guys (in Wooldridge) had used all of their resources, and needed help filling in the gaps or wherever there was a void in their response,” said Pacific Fire Protection District’s Chief Steve Sagehorn. The firefighters from Pacific left for Wooldridge around 8:30 p.m. and didn’t return to Pacific until 11 a.m. the following day after Sagehorn said they “were up all night working to put out fires.”
Sagehorn said the department was initially assigned to work with the Missouri Department of Conservation to stop the fire from spreading further into conservation-owned land, but then were also assigned to extinguish fires that were burning the lower portions of utility poles, threatening the community’s supply of electricity.
The dry conditions in eastern Missouri are similar, but not as severe as the dry conditions in western Missouri, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Index. The index is produced through a partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“It is dangerously dry right now,” Skornia said. “Our hope right now is for significant moisture in the coming days.”
According to the drought index, western Franklin County is experiencing a moderate drought while eastern portions of the county are described as being “abnormally dry.” Elsewhere in the state, Missourians in counties along the Missouri River Valley west of Jefferson City and counties in the Ozarks are experiencing “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought” conditions.
Sagehorn said that by Thursday the moisture from the rains on Monday and Tuesday will be gone.
“Thursday will be sunny and windy and low humidity and suddenly we will be right back where we were weather wise on Saturday,” Sagehorn said. “It is that dry right now.”
Frankenberg said he hopes the recent grass fires and wildfires in Missouri increase the public’s awareness about “the possibility of wildfires happening in Missouri.”
“Each geographic area of the United States has its own challenges and its own threats for wildfires. In the plains, like there in Wooldridge, you see tall grasses and high winds, which make it a challenge, if not a total recipe for disaster, as you try to contain a fire,” Frankenberg said. “Then in the west, like in the Rockies, the challenge is that the fires are so remote that you can’t get to them easily because of the terrain. Then, here along the Missouri River, our challenge is the hills and bluffs and how quickly a fire can spread in them.”
With the dry conditions, fire officials with both the Washington Fire Department and the Pacific Fire Protection District are urging caution. Sagehorn said anyone in doubt or with questions about fire conditions should always call their local fire station to confirm whether or not it is safe to burn outside.
“It never hurts to ask that question,” Sagehorn said. Washington fire officials said in dry conditions like this they’ve seen fires start from discarded ashes from barbecue grills and from wood stoves.
“Ashes will stay hot for days so any discarded ashes need to be stored in a non-flammable container to allow them to cool down,” Skornia said. Frankenberg said he also is encouraging motorists, especially those pulling a trailer, to ensure that nothing is dragging underneath their vehicle or trailer.
“Make sure that no chains are dragging, because that spark can jump from the road to the ditch and then be off,” Frankenberg said. He also encouraged anyone who sees a fire to call the nearest 911 dispatch center as soon as possible.
“It sounds simple, but if you see something then say something,” Frankenberg said. “And our citizens, for the most part, are pretty good about doing that, but it still needs to be repeated. If you see a fire, make a call because the faster we can get the fire contained then the better it is for everyone’s sake.”