A house and two dogs were lost during a fire near Dutzow and Marthasville Saturday, according the Marthasville Fire Protection District.
Firefighters from the district were dispatched to a single-family house engulfed in "significant fire" around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Assistant Fire Chief Sean Johnson told The Missourian. The home was near Cumberland Gap Drive behind the Dutzow Ball Park, he said.
"As of our arrival, the home was a total loss," Johnson said.
No firefighters were injured and none of the family members who lived in the house were home at the time of the fire, Johnson said. However, the family's two pet dogs were killed, and the home and three cars were destroyed. The fire destroyed many of the family's personal belongings.
The Marthasville Fire Auxiliary is currently assisting the family, and the district has been in contact with the American Red Cross. Those who wish to assist this family during this difficult time can reach out to the auxiliary, Johnson said.
"We'd like to thank all our mutual aid partners," Johnson said. The New Melle Fire Protection District, the Washington Fire Company, the Warrenton Fire Protection District and the Augusta Volunteer Fire Protection District all came to assist. And the Union Fire Protection District came to the Marthasville Fire Protection District's headquarters to assist with other calls while its firefighters were dealing with this fire.
This is the first structure fire the district has dealt with this year. Johnson said that it was "pretty comparable to others we've had."