No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday.
The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
Heavy fire was coming from the garage as firefighters got to the scene, Hamilton said. Firefighters pulled two attack lines and used water from a hydrant to knock down the fire within 10 minutes.
“They then verified that there was no one else in the home and that the two that were in it had self evacuated,” he said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Hamilton said, and the garage was completely destroyed.
“The home had a lot of smoke in it, but not very much fire got into the living space,” he said.
A cat was inside the house and was taken to a veterinarian after the fire, Hamilton said.
Overall, firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, Hamilton said.
Crews from the Boles, St. Clair and Pacific fire districts, as well as the Union Ambulance District, assisted.