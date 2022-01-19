Scheduled for demolition in February, the old South Point Elementary School location was recently used by the Washington Fire Department as a site to practice life-saving techniques.
Since December, the fire department has utilized the old building for dozens of training exercises, ranging from searching to practicing breaking down walls and doors, according to Chief Tim Frankenberg.
“Schools are great buildings because they’re big and tough and they can take a lot of beating from fire guys,” Frankenberg said. “So it’s a really great opportunity.”
After the demolition was announced at the Washington board of education meeting Nov. 17, there were calls from some community members to open the building for tours, but in an email, district Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said it was not a consideration to host the public at old South Point. She said there are no utilities or furniture in the building and the administration does not feel it is an “adequate structure” to have tours.
Frankenberg said firefighters put in an estimated 500 to 600 hours training at the old school, including training in low visibility by filling it with artificial, non-toxic smoke to simulate an environment they might encounter on an emergency call.
He said the school also allowed the department to learn about large boilers, water heaters and pumps that are typically found in old buildings and the hazards associated with them.
“It is absolutely the best training that we can actually use a real building. Occasionally, we’ll get a house or two a year, and we’ll go through and do various trainings,” Frankenberg said, adding that he is grateful to the district for the opportunity and to the neighbors of South Point for their patience with the noise and trucks.
Originally constructed in 1952, with additions in 1968, 1987 and 2004, South Point was vacated in favor of an approximately 78,000-square-foot, two-story replacement on St. Johns Road for the 2021-22 school year. According to previous reporting, the old building had several issues over the years including soil erosion, a cracked boiler causing flooding, a lack of central air, cracks in the gym walls and shifts in the building foundation.
In November, Lonedell’s Tubbs & Sons Construction was selected to demolish the building at a cost of $168,000. John McColloch, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said he is meeting with the contractor Tuesday to discuss the time table for demolition. He said in November the district was anticipating a start date of Feb. 1.
The district has not decided what to do with the 8.81-acre property once the building is razed, but an option board President John Freitag mentioned in the November meeting was to use it as a sports complex for the high school. More detailed plans would be announced in the coming months, he said.