The Washington Fire Department has issued a "Red Flag Warning" and is asking people not to burn anything outside.
Low humidity, brisk winds and dry conditions has made outdoor fires dangerous right now, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis office.
In addition to forgoing outdoor fires, the weather service is advising people to properly extinguish cigarette butts and avoid stopping or parking motor vehicles on dry vegetation.
The weather service predicts that Friday the winds will be lighter but the conditions will be drier.