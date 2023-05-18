Rocco and Nora Behrmann eat snow cones
Buy Now

Rocco Behrmann, 7, and his sister, Nora Behrmann, 8, enjoy snow cones June 4 while attending the Founder's Day events in Union.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

After getting liquor licenses approved Monday by the Board of Aldermen, two new establishments will be opening next door to each other in downtown Union.

Sip on Main will be located at 201 E. Main St., while Old Ozarkian Distillery is at 203 E. Main St.

Tags