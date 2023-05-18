After getting liquor licenses approved Monday by the Board of Aldermen, two new establishments will be opening next door to each other in downtown Union.
Sip on Main will be located at 201 E. Main St., while Old Ozarkian Distillery is at 203 E. Main St.
Sip on Main will be a “cocktail, whiskey, wine lounge,” co-owner Logan Bell told aldermen.
“We’re going to do different charcuterie boards, flat breads, pop up kitchens on weekends, things like that to try to bring business into Union,” said Bell, who was joined by co-owner Tyler Catt.
The lower floor will be an event center, Bell said.
Both Bell and Catt have run bars in Washington, Catt said.
“And we can definitely bring some of that love to Union,” he said. “We’re ready to be a part of Union.”
The location of Sip on Main has previously been Union City BBQ and Big Boy’s Pub and Subs, according to The Missourian.
Old Ozarkian owner Jonathan Downard called himself a “recovering attorney who distills.” He said his business, located across from White Rose Cafe, will differ from Sip because it will just be a tasting room and sales of the alcohol he distills.
“It won’t be for mixed drinks or a bar,” he said. “I was talking to the people with Sip on Main, and we ought to be very complimentary of each other.”
Old Ozarkian has been distilling bourbon and other whiskey at Downard’s property near the intersection of Hackberry Drive and Highway UU, west of Union, for seven years. “Of course we have to wait for them to age, and they’re ready now,” Downard said.
The rural location is not set up to have retail sales and visitors, Downard said. “We’re hoping that bringing people into town will be more beneficial for both parties,” he said.
The businesses will be a good addition, with the city looking to bring more people downtown, Mayor Bob Schmuke said. “With everything that we’ve got going on, I think that’s going to be a great enhancement for our downtown,” he said.
Downard agreed that it is a good location.
“I think with the (Hansen) park there, with this new business coming in, with White Rose across the street, I think there’s a lot of opportunity,” he said. “We’ve already got calls, ‘Are you open? Are you open?’ ”
Both Sip on Main and Old Ozarkian’s liquor licenses were approved unanimously.
After previously allowing distilleries only in industrial areas, Union approved changes in 2021 that would allow them in business districts.