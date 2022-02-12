Candidates in the Aug. 2 Franklin County primary elections can begin filing Feb. 22.
Candidates facing reelection this year include Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, County Clerk Tim Baker, Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann, Recorder of Deeds Jennifer Metcalf, Prosecutor Matthew Becker and Auditor Angela Gibson. All of them are Republicans.
Also up are Associate Circuit Judges Joseph Purschke, in Division 5; Stanley Williams in Division 7; and Matthew Houston, who is scheduled to be sworn in to the Division 6 seat formerly held by Judge David Hoven Feb. 18.
Division 2 Judge Ryan Helfrich, who recently took on the seat held by Judge Ike Lamke, files at the state level for his race. Other races on the state level, which requires filing with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, include U.S. Senate, State Auditor, State Senate and State House of Representatives.
At least one county position is expected to be open as Circuit Court Clerk Bill D. Miller has said he will not run for an 11th term.
Filing runs through March 29.
The clerk’s office will use a “random drawing” process Feb. 22 to determine where candidates are placed on the ballot in the primary. Candidates who file after the first day will be placed on the ballot in the order they file.
Any candidate filing to run for public office in Missouri must file a candidate’s affidavit of tax payments with the Missouri Department of Revenue and other documents required by the Secretary of State’s office or local law. The original affidavit must be filed with the Department of Revenue and a copy attached to the declaration of candidacy. The affidavit must be signed before a notary and notarized.
Filing fees have increased to $100 because of a recent change in state law. It doubled from the previous $50 fee.
Candidates can file at the county clerk’s office during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the exception of the final day, when the office will be open until 5 p.m. on March 29.
When will they file?
Brinker and Baker, who announced plans to seek reelection months ago, plan to file at different times on Feb. 22.
Brinker plans to file “the first moment of the first day.”
“My father told me at a young age that if you’re going to do something, go after it and do it,” he said. “We’ve got huge things. Franklin County has an influx of revenue resources we’ve never had in the history of our county. It’s very important to have consistency in place.”
Baker will work with the expected initial rush of candidates in his office before filing himself Feb. 22, he said.
“It’s an exciting day,” Baker said. “To me, it’s like the Super Bowl.”
Gibson, who was initially appointed to her position after the retirement of former Auditor Tammy Vemmer and elected to fill the remainder of Vemmer’s unexpired term in 2020, said she will run for a full four-year term this year.
“I’ll be camping out all night,” she said.
Gibson was likely joking, since the drawing process eliminated the need for candidates to be at the clerk’s office as soon as it opens.
Becker said he will file the first day to run for reelection.
“I haven’t made a big announcement or anything of that nature, though I probably should have,” he said.
Trentmann and Metcalf were less certain.
Trentmann said he is planning on running. If he does, he will likely file the first day, though that could change if a vacation he initially had planned for Feb. 22 before it was canceled, is rescheduled.
Metcalf said she is still considering whether to run.