The city of Union is raising the price for painting lines on its soccer fields for rentals.
The city has charged $40 to paint new lines for soccer teams renting the field, but it costs $90 to paint each field, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the August Park Advisory Board meeting.
“We found out recently that we probably underprice our lining for soccer fields,” he said.
The city recently rented a soccer field for one hour, at a cost of $7.50, plus the $40 lining fee, Pohlmann said.
“We had over $90 of paint for that, and we had four man hours,” he said. “The first time you line a field it takes a lot of time to line the corners and put the arcs and all those things. It’s easier when the paint is still there, but it still takes five to 12 cans, depending on if it’s a full soccer field.”
Field rentals cost $7.50 per hour for Union residents and $12.50 an hour for non-residents.
The city makes up some of that cost for a full-day field rental, which costs $125, Pohlmann said.
The city has had several select soccer teams use the field for practice outside the Union Soccer Association, which the city has an agreement with that addresses lining the fields. The service of lining the fields was intended to draw tournaments to Union.
“We want to bring people in here to do tournaments on those facilities,” Pohlmann said. “We weren’t looking for someone who was going to use it for two weeks, and then all those kids are not using it for Union soccer.”
Lining can last about three weeks when it is hot and dry outside, officials said.
The board ultimately voted to only line the field if it is for a full-day rental.
The agreement only applies to soccer. Pohlmann said fees for lining the field for other sports will be done on a case-by-case basis. “If someone came and they wanted a lacrosse field or a field hockey (field), those are much more complicated,” he said. “There’s many more lines in a lacrosse and field hockey (field) than there is in soccer. Right now, we have soccer. If someone wants to come later, we can talk about those things.”
The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee gave initial approval Aug. 15 for the changes to Union’s field painting policy, but it needs final approval from the full Board of Aldermen in September.