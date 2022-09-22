Two FFA-related events were postponed after rain Sunday morning, but that did not stop a third from going forward.
In fact, not having the Antique Tractor Pull or the Cruisin’ Through the Years Antique Car, Truck and Tractor Show kept things “neutral” for the 25th annual Franklin County FFA Foundation Cookout at the Union City Park Pavilion, said Jim Strubberg, a foundation board member.
The rain slowed things down for the preparation of dinners, including sliced roast beef, pulled pork, pork burgers and lamb, but business picked up in the afternoon.
The cookout had 700 tickets pre-sold and another 110 walk-ins, as of 1 p.m. Tickets cost $13 each. Strubberg said they expected to raise between $6,000 and $6,500, which is similar to previous years.
“It’s our only fundraiser,” he said.
Money raised at the cookout goes to grants for FFA chapters in Union, Washington, St. Clair and Sullivan, as well as the FFA Foundation’s 199-acre farm in Stanton, where students can shoot on a trap range and learn other vocational skills.
“All tickets are sold through the school FFA classes,” Strubberg said.
Students from all four FFA chapters assisted with the event, with the groups working in two- to four-hour shifts. “It works out really well,” Strubberg said.
The pork was donated by people who purchased hogs at the Washington Town & Country Fair, while the lamb was donated by another person, Strubberg said. Beef, along with the side dishes, came from Seitter’s Market in New Haven.
The cookout and tractor pull not being held at the same time has happened before, with Strubberg noting the cookout took place for years before the tractor pull. Then in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the cookout, while the tractor pull went forward, with officials saying people could spread out more at the fairgrounds.
The track where the tractor pull is held at the fairgrounds was “unworkable” after Sunday’s rain, according to a message on Union FFA’s Facebook page.
The tractor pull and car show have tentatively been rescheduled for Oct. 16.