Obermark Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election to
Washington City Council
New candidates have filed for city office in Washington and Sullivan as of Tuesday morning.
Candidates must file within the next two weeks before the 5 p.m., Jan. 19 deadline. The voter registration deadline is March 10, absentee voting will begin Feb. 23, and elections are scheduled for April 6 but could be rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Washington
One new candidate has filed in Washington as of press time Tuesday. Duane Reed, of the 200 block of McArthur Street, will run for the Ward 1 council seat currently held by Nick Obermark. During Monday night’s meeting of the Washington City Council, Obermark announced that he would not be running for re-election as he and his wife are moving from the city limits later this year.
Also in a race are Kari Klenke and incumbent Mark Wessels, running for the Ward 2 seat. This seat represents portions of the city east from St. Francis Borgia Cemetery to Franklin Avenue to the area south of Highway 100, including the Phoenix Center Park and Phoenix Shopping Center.
The other two candidates as of press time are incumbents. Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier has filed to represent the downtown Washington area stretching westward from Jefferson Street to West Fifth Street and north from Busch Creek to the Missouri River. Jeff Patke, Ward 3, has filed for candidacy representing the area west of Franklin Avenue toward West Fifth Street.
Interested candidates can sign their declaration of candidacy at Washington City Hall, 405 Jefferson St. They must have been residents of their respective wards for at least half a year and residents of the city for one year before the election. They must also be a U.S. citizen and at least 21 years old.
Sullivan
Felicia (Lisa) Witt-Koepke, of the 600 block of Crawford Circle, is a new candidate for city collector. She will run against Sarah Steinbach, of the 300 block of Edgewood, to fill the open position as incumbent Judy McPherson retires.
Other candidates who filed within the past week are include Mayor Dennis Watz, of the 1400 block of Hughes Ford Road, and Municipal Judge Dan Leslie, of the 400 block of Quail Point in Labadie. Both are both seeking another term.
Incumbents Ward 1 Alderman Tony Wessler, of the 500 block of East Avenue, and Ward 3 Alderman Robert “Bobby” Maupin, of the 700 block of Crawford Circle, are vying for re-election.
Kecia Philpot, of the 400 block of George Street is also running for a vacant Ward 2 seat.
Union
There are no new candidates for Union City Council.
Four aldermanic positions are on the ballot, and all have candidates who filed in the past several weeks. Incumbent Brian Pickard is running for Ward 1. Incumbent Robert “Bob” Marquart is running for Ward 2. Christian A. Dunn is running for the Ward 3 seat against incumbent Dennis Soetebier. Incumbent Karen Erwin has filed for Ward 4.
A. David Arand has filed for re-election in the municipal judge position.
The April Union ballot will also include a proposition to eliminate the city’s tax collector position. Since 2009, Union has been paying the city collector $1 each year, with the position’s responsibilities removed and Franklin County collecting city taxes, but the city can only eliminate the position with a vote by city residents.
Candidates may file with the city clerk’s office at 10 E. Locust St. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. for the last days of filing.
St. Clair
There are no new candidates in St. Clair since The Missourian’s previous publication.
Incumbents Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland, Ward 2 Alderman Jamie Frossard and Municipal Judge A. David Arand have filed for re-election.
Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes is running for mayor, and Michael L. Wirt, who serves as the appointed chief of police and city marshal, is seeking election to a full term.
Pacific
The following candidates have filed earlier this election cycle: Scott Melies and Andrew Whiteman for city marshal; incumbent Gregg Rahn for the Ward 1 aldermanic seat; Ryan Schaecher and Jerry Eversmeyer for the Ward 2 seat; and incumbent Andrew Nemeth for the Ward 3 seat.