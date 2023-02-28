A month after a Union man was shot and killed in Cuba, few details have emerged.
Zombie Halferty, 33, of Union, was killed Feb. 1 while in Cuba’s Hood Park, which is on the city’s east side.
Police responding to the shooting attempted lifesaving measures, but Halferty died from his injuries at the scene.
The Cuba Police Department was reportedly able to identify several suspects in the case as well as a suspect vehicle that left the scene, but as of a week after the shooting, no arrests had been made. Although Halferty, whose birth name was Zacharia before he legally changed it in 2017, did not have any local connection to Cuba, he had agreed to meet the suspects at the park, according to the Cuba Free Press.
A Cuba Police Department spokesperson said Monday that the police department could not release any further information, as the investigation was still ongoing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has also reportedly been involved in the investigation.
