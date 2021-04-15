First responders were dispatched Thursday evening to Hickory Lane, west of Washington off of Highway 100, to search for an unidentified individual.
The call was received about an unidentified person running into the woods behind the residential neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m.
Responding to the scene were deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, members of the Homeland Security Response Team, the Washington Fire Department, and Washington Ambulance District.
Authorities at the scene said the individual was located and was unharmed.
A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident remains under investigation and more information would be released Friday morning.