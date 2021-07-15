Downtown New Haven Inc. has plans for a slew of family-friendly events this fall and in 2022.
“We’re glad to be at the point with this pandemic where we’re just trying to get out and get people downtown and getting involved in the activities,” said Downtown New Haven President Dave Luecke.
The city is planning three events for later this year, plus an old car show on Oct. 8, 2022. Funds raised will be used to build a playground in John Colter Memorial Park.
Luecke said Downtown New Haven collaborated with the chamber of commerce to improve both organizations’ events, the first of which is the chamber’s Balloon Glow and Race on Sept. 24 and 25, followed by the Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Glow on Oct. 22 and 23.
Christmas by Moonlight celebrations are slated for the first three Fridays in December.
Last year was the first time Downtown New Haven put on the Scarecrow festival, and Luecke said he is excited about improvements to this year’s event. More details about all of these events will be announced at a later date.
“This past year allowed our organization to take a step back and return to what is the heart of our mission,” Luecke said. “We are committed to bring activities that are financially sustainable and family friendly for all our residents.”