Joyce Weber came to the Pacific Board of Aldermen with a simple message.
“We have a cat problem,” she advised the city’s elected leaders at a meeting last week. “A major cat problem.”
Last summer, she said, “a couple cats had babies in my yard, so I did the research to have them TNR’d, if you know what that means – trapped, neutered, released.”
She found homes for most of them and continues to feed and take responsibility for some of the other neutered cats that remain feral in her neighborhood. But there are many more than she can handle.
“I’m not going to take on the role of taking in all these cats and the financial responsibility,” Weber said. “You know, it was a lot the first time I did. I fixed 15 cats.”
Weber was not alone in bringing the issue before the Board of Aldermen at their May 16 meeting. Katie Ridley also spoke during the public comment period to tell a similar story.
“I have three litters of kittens in my yard. Three. That is 12 cats. I don’t have that big of a yard,” she said. “Then there’s the cats that are in the sewers. My neighbor has litters in her yard, there’s another litter in another neighbor’s yard, and there’s two litters in the person’s yard across the street from me. That’s going to turn into a lot of cats very quickly.”
Illustrating Ridley’s point, Weber crunched some numbers for the assembled officials.
“An average litter is four kittens,” she said. “They reproduce at least five times a year, so that’s 260 cats.”
Both Ridley and Weber said they have tried contacting Pacific’s Animal Control officer, who told them the city only takes dogs, “even though it’s ‘animal control,’ not ‘dog control,’ ” said Ridley.
“I go ‘Well, I don’t really see stray dogs around,’ ” Weber said. “They’re mainly lost dogs. So what else is that facility doing?”
Ridley said she has also sought assistance from various area animal shelters.
“Open Door Sanctuary, the Franklin County Humane Society, St. Louis Stray Rescue, I’ve called all of them,” she said. “They’re all full. They can’t help with this. Every single person says the same thing: ‘We cannot help you.’ ”
Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows said she is aware of this problem and it is not limited to Pacific.
“Shelters are full at the moment, for cats, dogs, it’s hard, and there’s really no place for them to go,” she said.
“It’s an issue for public safety, public health, and it needs to really be addressed.”
Other city officials, including Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve and City Administrator Steve Roth said the cat problem was news to them, and they were unprepared to offer any immediate solutions.
“I’d have to look into it,” said Cleeve. “I have not even heard of the cat problem here.”
Pacific’s feral cat problem previously made headlines in 2015. At that time, the city reportedly approved a trap, neuter and release ordinance, a TNR program administered through Open Door Animal Sanctuary in House Springs was established, and more than $2,500 was collected to pay for the program, according to Missourian archives.
Both Weber and Ridley suggested that the current feline infestation could soon reach the point where the animals would need to be exterminated.
“I don’t know if there’s like a Pied Piper for cats instead of rats, but can we get that going?” Ridley asked.
“I don’t necessarily want all these cats to just be killed, but if that’s the alternative for them to be starved or hurt, then OK, but I just think we have a big problem,” Weber said.
She added, though, that one possible solution could be to start something similar to the Puppies for Parole Program facilitated by Stray Rescue of St. Louis at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center, but with cats instead of dogs.
“You’ve got a prison here,” Weber said. “They take care of cats. It helps rehabilitate the cats and them.”
Besides briefly discussing the issue and answering what questions they could about the city’s Animal Control department, city officials took no immediate action last week on the cat problem.