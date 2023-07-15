Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing fentanyl test strips in Missouri. With that action, the state joins at least 20 other states in decriminalizing the drug detection tool.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than heroin and has been responsible for a major increase in overdoses in recent years. The test strips Missouri has now legalized are used for detecting fentanyl laced in other drugs.
Legalization of the test strips, which were previously considered drug paraphernalia, was included in an omnibus health care bill Parson signed July 7. It was a move applauded by addiction treatment specialists, including Julie Hook, program director for the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition.
“We’re really happy that this tool will be another one that our community can use to prevent people from inadvertently overdosing, or even using fentanyl,” Hook said, adding that she understands why some would be wary of decriminalizing the test strips, as it would arguably be enabling drug use.
“I can totally understand why people would have that perception, but I guess, just like everything else, the climate has changed around substance use,” she said.
Hook said the HOPE for Franklin County Coalition regularly hears about people having to take mandatory drug tests and being surprised to find the results coming up positive for opioids, even though they might admit to taking other illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine.
“But what they don’t know is that maybe the methamphetamine that they purchased also contains something,” Hook said. “So how can we help prevent people from overdosing on opioids when sometimes they are not even aware that those are in their drugs?”
She said if someone is determined to use drugs, they’re going to do it, whether they have access to fentanyl test strips or not.
“We have learned that people who are planning to use a drug, no test strip, no Narcan, no anything else is necessarily going to stop them from using the drug,” she said.
Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a pharmaceutical used to reverse opioid overdoses.
“I think that a person who tests their drugs, and finds that it contains things they weren’t aware of, is more likely to then listen to people who are trying to provide assistance in terms of, you know, getting treatment for substance use disorder as a way to get their life back,” Hook added.
The Biden administration this week announced a new plan to combat the growing problem of fentanyl being laced with xylazine, an animal tranquilizer known by the slang term “tranq,” which counteracts the overdose reversal effect of naloxone.
According to a report released last year by the Drug Enforcement Administration, xylazine-positive overdose deaths increased by more than 500 percent in the Midwest between 2020 and 2021.
At a public forum on the fentanyl crisis held at East Central College in April, DEA Special Agent Ryan Lawyer explained why drug dealers lace their product with xylazine. Adding xylazine to fentanyl will “make it give kind of a more traditional high, more like heroin would,” Lawyer said. “The problem is it might eat your skin away and it makes Narcan not effective.”
The reason naloxone doesn’t work to reverse xylazine overdoses is because xylazine is a sedative, but is not an opioid, Lt. John Biser, of the Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, said in an interview Friday.
“So it would be like giving somebody insulin for cancer,” Biser said. “Insulin’s not going to do anything for cancer at all. So giving Narcan for somebody who’s under the effects of xylazine, they’re not going to react to it.”
Biser said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has seen xylazine increasingly being mixed with other drugs it seizes.
“I would say xylazine has been on the rise for about the last 12 months or so, at least as far as we’re able to see it,” he said.
“The important factor and takeaway from this is that the Narcan that everyone typically uses, and people have in their homes for overdoses, doesn’t affect someone who is overdosing on the drug, which is a concern for us,” WPD Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes said at the time.
Hook noted, however, that Narcan is still an important tool.
“From a public health and public education standpoint, we should just encourage people to always use Narcan if you suspect there is any kind of overdose, because if there is an opioid present, it could save the person’s life,” Hook said.
The White House’s newly announced plan calls for increased testing for xylazine as well as further research into its effects on humans, as it is only legally approved for use on animals, although funding to fully implement the plan will require approval from Congress. Hook said she is in favor of the newly proposed measures.
“Anytime a spotlight is shown upon an issue related to substance use and substance use disorder, it is helpful, because it can educate people,” she said. “It can help folks understand what the problem is, and if we all understand it and we all are targeting to reduce that issue, that can only be good.”
