Fentanyl powder
A bag of fentanyl powder is shown in this photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

 Submitted Photo/DEA

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing fentanyl test strips in Missouri. With that action, the state joins at least 20 other states in decriminalizing the drug detection tool.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than heroin and has been responsible for a major increase in overdoses in recent years. The test strips Missouri has now legalized are used for detecting fentanyl laced in other drugs.

